JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Johnstown man has been arrested on kidnapping and attempted murder charges. New York State Police said Luis Gonzalez, 56, was arrested on June 3.

On June 2 around 8 p.m., police responded to Route 67 in Johnstown for reports of a stabbing. Police found that Gonzalez allegedly held the victim against their will the previous morning, threatened them with multiple weapons, and stabbed them.

Gonzalez had reportedly left the area, allowing the victim to get help. The victim was then brought to the hospital with severe injuries. Police found that the victim also had an active order of protection against Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was taken into custody in Lake Pleasant with the help of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Amsterdam Police Department, and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. He was brought to State Police in Mayfield for processing.

Charges

First-degree kidnapping

Second-degree attempted murder

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Aggravated criminal contempt

Gonzalez was arraigned in Johnstown Town Court. He was remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility without bail.