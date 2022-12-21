ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men have been charged by criminal complaint for allegedly conspiring to commit brank robbery. Luke Kenna, 43, of Johnstown and Michael Brown, Jr. also known as “Doc Grimson” 40, of Exton, Pennsylvania, each face a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The criminal complain alleges that between November 14 and November 26, Kenna and Brown planned to commit armed bank robbery at a bank branch in Johnstown. Kenna, as part of that conspiracy, conducted surveillance of the bank and purchased items, including weapons, to commit the robbery.

Kenna appeared in court on Wednesday. He was ordered to be detained pending trial.