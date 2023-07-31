WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Johnstown man was arrested on Sunday following a fatal crash in Wilton. Richard Irelan, 45, faces several charges.

On Sunday, around 7:52 p.m., police responded to a motorcycle and pickup truck crash on the I-87 exit 15 off-ramp in Wilton. Police say the passenger of the motorcycle, Amanda Sullivan, 43, of Johnstown, was severely injured and was taken to Saratoga Hospital for treatment. A short time later, police received word Sullivan had succumbed to her injuries at the hospital and was declared dead.

Police identified Irelan as the driver of the motorcycle. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated and other traffic and vehicle law violations.

Charges:

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter

Driving while intoxicated

Other traffic and vehicle law violations

Irelan was taken to Wilton State Police for processing where he recorded a .08% BAC, per state police. He was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and is held at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash, a $50,000 bond, or a $100,000 partially secured bond.