SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Brandie R. Johnson, 33 of Johnstown on November 14. Johnson is accused of stealing funds from a Galway business.

On October 3, police got a complaint from the Hudson Mohawk Group’s Galway Co-Op in Galway reporting a theft of funds. After an investigation, police reported Johnson, who had worked there for a short time, transferred $20,000 of business funds into a personal bank account in her name without permission from the business.

Charges

Third degree grand larceny

First degree falsifying business records

According to police, Johnson was arrested and transported to SP Saratoga for processing. She was arraigned at the Milton Town Court and released on her own recognizance.