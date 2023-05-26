ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former Human Resources Director of the Sidney Albert Jewish Community Center was sentenced to five years probation. The sentencing comes after Martina Hull, 42, of Troy, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree grand larceny.

According to the indictment, Hull stole over $50,000 from the JCC between October 21, 2016, and March 31, 2020. Hull was accused of creating a fictional employee named Harry Hall IV. She then paid over $123,000 to the employee, however, payments were deposited into an account with Hull’s name on it. Hull followed the terms of the plea agreement, which required her to pay full restitution by the date of sentencing.