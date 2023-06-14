PLATTEKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Jacksonville man was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with second-degree murder stemming from a homicide investigation dating back to January 1. Juwaugh Dawkins, 31, is also charged with three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Daniel Spotards.

On Monday, January 1, police responded to Campbell Drive Extension for a report of a dead person outside of a residence. Police say Spotards was located outside of his house with multiple gunshot wounds. This incident was investigated by the Town of Plattekill Police Department, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.

New York State Police say Spotards was brought back from Florida to New York and is lodged at the Ulster County Jail without bail. He will appear before the Ulster County Court.