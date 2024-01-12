JACKSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Jackson man was arraigned on multiple indicted charges Friday, January 5. Nickalas Connor, 32, is charged with first-degree rape, animal cruelty, and more.

On October 12, 2023, around 8:15 a.m., police contacted investigators regarding a child sexual assault investigation. New York State Police say the investigation led them to Connor’s home with the intent of arresting him.

Police say Connor refused to cooperate and barricaded himself in his home for roughly two hours, leading to a heavy police response and the closure of State Route 22. Law enforcement says Connor eventually surrendered himself and was taken into custody unharmed. Police say a further investigation led to finding a dead dog on the property that sustained an apparent gunshot wound.

Connor was arraigned on indicted charges including four counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, and aggravated cruelty to animals.