JACKSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Jackson man was arrested following an investigation regarding sexual assault against a child. Nickalas Connor, 32, faces several charges.

On October 12, around 8:15 a.m., police contacted investigators regarding a child sexual assault investigation. New York State Police say the investigation led them to Connor’s home with the intent of arresting him.

Police say Connor refused to cooperate and barricaded himself in his home for roughly two hours, leading to a heavy police response and the closure of State Route 22. Law enforcement says Connor eventually surrendered himself and was taken into custody unharmed.

Police say a further investigation led to finding a dead dog on the property that sustained an apparent gunshot wound.

Charges:

Predatory sexual assault against a child (two counts)

Aggravated cruelty to animals

Connor was taken to Greenwich State Police headquarters for processing. He was arraigned at the Washington County Correctional Facility without bail.