LAGRANGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, New York State Police and the Dutchess County District Attorneys’ Office announced the arrest of Todd Sims, 49, of LaGrange, following an investigation into stolen money from investments of customers. Sims is accused of stealing over $165,000 using an investment company business, Horizon Holdings, N.Y. LLC.

Charges:

Second-degree grand larceny (felony)

Two counts of third-degree grand larceny (felony)

Additionally, Sims was previously arrested by State Police in October of 2021, in a similar investigation officials said. Sims was charged with:

Second-degree grand larceny (felony)

Sims was arraigned in Princetown Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on May 3.

This investigation remains ongoing by police. Police ask if anyone believes they may have additional information or may have been a victim of similar crimes committed by Sims, please contact State Police at (845) 677-7300. Callers are asked to refer to report# 9948236 of the investigation.