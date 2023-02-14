HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Tristan Mason, 20 of Halfmoon on February 13. Mason was allegedly involved in a burglary in Halfmoon.

On January 4 round 8:45 a.m., troopers responded to a business on Corporate Drive in Halfmoon for the report of a burglary. After an investigation, police discovered that in the previous overnight hours, Mason went into the business officers and took items not belonging to him.

Mason was charged with burglary in the third degree. He was arrested and taken to Clifton Park state police for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Halfmoon Town Court on February 22, and released.