ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An inmate at the Albany County Correctional Facility was arrested for allegedly promoting prison contraband, as well as possessing a weapon. Messiah Lamb, 25, faces several charges.
On January 12, investigators at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lamb for allegedly possessing a quantity of tobacco, marijuana, matches, match strikers, and four ceramic razor blades. A search of Lamb using a body scanner found him to be in possession of all these items concealed in his rectum, deputies say.
Charges:
- First-degree promoting prison contraband
- Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Second-degree promoting prison contraband
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
Lamb was lodged at the Albany County Correctional Facility for intimidating a witness in the second degree. He will be arraigned at the Town of Colonie Criminal Court at a later date.