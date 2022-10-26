ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Dylan J. Walters, an inmate at the Albany County Correctional Facility. Walters was allegedly involved in an incident involving a correction officer inside the facility.

On October 25, Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Walters at the Albany County Correctional Facility for throwing a cup of urine at a Correction Officer while inside the facility. Police report Walters is housed at the facility for fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Charges

One Count of aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate

According to police Walters will be arraigned at the Town of Colonie Criminal Court at a later date.