SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An inmate at the Saratoga County Jail has been charged after allegedly assaulting a deputy. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Bruce Larrabee, 24, of Ballston Spa, was arrested on August 1.

Larrabee is accused of kicking the deputy in the face while at Saratoga Hospital on July 31. Police said the deputy was injured because of this.

Larrabee has been charged with second-degree assault, which is a felony. He was arraigned in Ballston Spa Village Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail.