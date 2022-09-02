WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, an Indiana man accused of three counts of felony rape in Warren County pleaded guilty to all charges. The plea was announced on Friday by county District Attorney Jason Carusone.

Bruce Haywood, of Indianapolis, Indiana, plead guilty to three charges of felony rape in the third degree, as well as one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child. The plea occurred as trial began, just before jury selection would have taken place.

Haywood will be sentenced to up to eight years in a state correctional facility, according to Warren County Court Judge Hon. Robert A. Smith. Sentencing will occur at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20. Until that point, the defendant is free on bail, and was warned that sentence enhancement could take place if bail and release conditions are violated in the meantime.

The case was investigated by Glens Falls Police Department, and was prosecuted by Warren County Assistant District Attorneys Benjamin Smith and Morgan Cosentino.