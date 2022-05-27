ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man on Wednesday following an investigation. Phillip E. West, 34 of Indian Lake, was arrested on a charge of aggravated harassment 2nd degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Troopers said an investigation determined that on May 25, West made racist statements, including a racial slur, during a dispute with a neighbor, and in front of the neighbor’s children. West was arraigned in Indian Lake town court and was released; he’s due back in court on June 14. West was issued a stay-away order of protection barring him from further contact with the neighbor and one of the children involved in the incident, say State Police.