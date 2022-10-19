JOHNSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man from Indian Lake was arrested. William Blair, 38, allegedly stole a car and now faces a grand larceny charge.

On Saturday, October 8, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen car from the Full Belly Deli in the Town of Johnsburg. They say their investigation revealed Blair allegedly stole the car. He is also charged with an alleged prior parole violation. He was arraigned at the Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and taken to the Warren County Correctional Facility. He is set to appear in the Johnsburg Town Court at a later date.

Charges: