SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An incarcerated man at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility was arrested for assaulting a corrections officer at the facility. Godfrey Waldron, 44, Saratoga Springs, is charged with second-degree assault.

On Monday, December 4, deputies from the Saratoga County Correctional Facility say Waldron assaulted a corrections officer at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility, causing injuries to the officer’s face. The officer was treated by the nursing staff before being taken to Malta Med Emergency Care for additional treatment.

Waldron was arraigned in the Milton Town Court. He was remanded back to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.