TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Overnight between Friday and Saturday, Troy Police Patrol Officers arrested an adult man with an illegal handgun and drugs following an emergency call for a reported disturbance. The call came in around 2:00 a.m. and sent officers to a house on Jefferson Street in South Troy.

Upon arrival, officers located Orlando Hughes, 42, of Troy, and determined that he had an active warrant out of the City of Troy. Hughes was arrested and the investigation at the scene showed that he was in possession of an illegal handgun and a substance that tested positive for MDMA (ecstasy).

Hughes was taken to Troy Police Department’s Central Station and processed. He is being held pending arraignment in Troy City Court on charges for possessing the weapon and controlled substance.