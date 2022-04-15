TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Inspector General (IG) Lucy Lang is asking the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to notify drivers who got their inspection done in 2021 at Pete’s Auto & Body in Troy to get their vehicles re-inspected. Lang said Peter Depuccio Sr., the owner and operator of Pete’s Auto & Body, was charged in Troy City Court for allegedly improperly issuing inspection certificates.

On March 23, 2021, Lang said DMV referred a complaint to the IG’s Office alleging that Depuccio was passing vehicles for inspection that did not meet New York standards for safe operations and emissions. This led to Depuccio being charged with several crimes related to improper inspections.

On September 9, 2021, Lang said Depuccio pleaded guilty to one count of causing a certificate of inspection to be displayed upon a motor vehicle without an inspection being performed. Depuccio’s guilty plea satisfied the other charges pending against him.

Lang is asking the DMV to notify drivers that got their vehicles inspected at Pete’s Auto & Body that the shop’s safety certifications may have been compromised. She also suggests impacted people should consider having their vehicles re-inspected by another shop with valid certificates.

Lang sent the letter to DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder on March 31, 2022. The letter was released to the public on April 15 in an effort to increase transparency in the IG’s Office.