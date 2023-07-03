HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place around 5:42 p.m. on Sunday in the area of North 5th Street. Police say a 35-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and was taken by Greenport Rescue Squad to Albany Medical Center.

Police responded to reports of a large fight in the area of North 5th Street and Long Alley Sunday evening. Police say they located the 35-year-old victim, who was stabbed with a knife, but could not identify the suspect on the scene.

Police say no witnesses cooperated after interviewing multiple parties. Police also say this was an isolated incident regarding an ongoing incident between two family members.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Hudson Police at (518) 828-3388.