HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson police are searching for the person who stabbed a teenager in the chest in the city Tuesday night.

Just after 7:45 p.m., 911 got a call that a teenager was stabbed near the Hudson Terrace Apartments. Police found a 14-year old with a stab wound to the chest. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center, treated and released.

Police said the teen was in an argument with another juvenile before the stabbing. No arrests have been made, but police said they know who they are looking for and the victim knows the suspect.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 828-3388.