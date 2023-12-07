HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hudson man was arrested after a search warrant led to the discovery of multiple firearms, drugs, and a large sum of money. Antonio McCalop, 43, faces several charges.
New York State Police say a search warrant issued by the Columbia County Court led to the finding of a stolen Taurus 9MM handgun, a .22LR caliber AR-style rifle, roughly 50 grams of crack cocaine, and a large sum of money.
Charges:
- Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property
- Criminal possession of a firearm (two counts)
McCalop was arrested on Tuesday. He was remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail.