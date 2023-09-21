BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hudson man has been arrested following a burglary investigation, according to State Police. James Smith, 52, is facing multiple charges.

On April 3, 2022 at 4:41 a.m., troopers responded to the report of an active burglary at a business on Hoosick Road in Brunswick. Upon arrival, police found that the suspect had already fled the scene.

The investigation by State Police and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office identified Smith as the person responsible for the burglary. Further investigation revealed that Smith also reportedly attempted to burglarize a nearby restaurant on the same date, but failed to enter the second business.

Smith surrendered himself to SP Brunswick for processing. He now faces the following charges:

Charges

Third-degree burglary

Third-degree attempted burglary

Possession of burglary tools

Petit larceny

Smith was arraigned at the Brunswick Town Court and then released on his own recognizance.