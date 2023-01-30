HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, Hudson Police responded to a domestic incident where the suspect displayed a handgun to the victim. The victim was able to leave the residence safely before police arrived on the scene.

Upon arrival, police took the suspect, Javon Fason, 20, of Hudson, into custody without incident. A search warrant was issued and police were able to recover an unregistered 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a 31-round magazine from the apartment.

By possessing an illegal handgun, Fason violated a valid Order of Protection that was issued in 2022. He was arraigned at the City of Hudson Court for two charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Criminal Contempt. Fason was released on his recognizance and is due back in court on January 31.