QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hudson Falls woman was arrested for grand larceny in the fourth degree. According to New York State Police, Lesley L. Dumas, 62, used a found bank card without permission.

Dumas allegedly used the card on July 19 at the Walmart on Quaker Ridge Boulevard. With the assistance of the Walmart Lost Prevention staff, police identified Dumas as the suspect.

Dumas was arrested at her residence. She was issued an appearance ticket to the Queensbury Town Court on August 21 and released.