HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hudson Falls teen has been charged with second-degree assault, according to police. The victim was also a teenager.

On June 21 at 4:30 p.m., police say a fifteen year old male was allegedly struck in the face by a fourteen year old female at Derby Park in Hudson Falls. The victim suffered a significant injury to the nose.

Following an investigation, police took the female teen into custody. A juvenile appearance ticket was issued to her legal guardian, dictating the teen to appear at the Washington County Probation Department at a later date.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hudson Falls PD at (518)747-4011.