HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Falls police arrested Jonathan A. Edwards, 25 on November 4. Edwards was allegedly involved in multiple thefts.

Police responded to The Boulevard on October 18 where four separate reports of completed and attempted car thefts had happened. Police report during the theft items such as personal property, money, credit cards, identification cards, and public documents were stolen. Through video evidence, police were able to develop a male suspect and on October 19, a Facebook post was made requesting the publics assistance in identifying the individual. Police reported they got information that Edwards was identified as the suspect.

Charges

Five counts of fourth degree grand larceny

Three counts of fourth degree grand larceny

Eight counts of fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property

One count of petit larceny

One count of fourth degree criminal mischief

According to police, an arrest warrant was issued on November 4, and Edwards was taken into custody y Hudson Falls police without incident. Edwards was processed at the station and then transported to Centralized arraignment where he was released on his own recognizance, with a future court date in Kingsbury Town Court.