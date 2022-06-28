HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been arrested and charged with grand larceny for allegedly spending money on a credit card that did not belong to them. New York State Police said Divine Wilson, 20, and Katelynn Cromp, 19, both of Hudson Falls, were arrested on June 26.

On June 10, police said an investigation was opened after a Hague woman reported she lost her wallet in the area of Beach Road in Lake George on June 7. The wallet reportedly had $300 in cash, a credit card, and bank account information.

Between the time the wallet was lost and the time it was reported, police said several hundred dollars worth of fraudulent charges were made using the credit card and financial information.

During the investigation, police found that Wilson and Cromp found the wallet and began using the credit card at multiple locations in Queensbury and Fort Edward. The pair is also accused of spending the cash in the wallet and using the financial information to try to pay a utility bill.

Charges

Fourth-degree grand larceny (felony)

Fifth-degree conspiracy (misdemeanor)

Wilson and Cromp were both released with appearance tickets returnable to Fort Edward Court and Queensbury Court.