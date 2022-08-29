HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested Brandon Baldwin, 25, of Hudson Falls on Sunday. Troopers said he was involved in a police chase in 2020.

Police said that they chased Williams on November 3, 2020, after he failed to stop for police. Williams allegedly drove into a parking lot before taking off on foot into the woods. Police determined that Williams was driving and put out a warrant for his arrest.

Charges:

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree

Resisting Arrest

Multiple violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Law

On Sunday, Williams was taken in by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. He is currently in the Washington County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment.