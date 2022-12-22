HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hudson Falls man was arrested in connection to a robbery at a TD Bank in Hudson Falls that occurred on Tuesday. Harry Franklin, 52, is being charged with third-degree robbery.

Police say around 9:43 a.m., a male wearing a black jacket, winter hat, and face covering walked into the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money. No weapon was displayed. Police say he was last seen on foot leaving the bank and walking north on Main Street. Police conducted an investigation, and arrested Franklin later that day.

Franklin was taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility where he was held for arraignment.