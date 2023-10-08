SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hudson Falls man has been arrested following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred at Saratoga Hospital, according to police. Scott Williams, 60, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault.

On October 1, police announced that two members of hospital staff had suffered stab wounds while performing their duties. Both victims were treated for their injuries and have since been released from medical care.

During the investigation, police identified Williams as a suspect, and he was taken into custody by officers on October 8 upon the execution of an arrest warrant. He was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Sheriffs Office on $75,000 cash bail, $150,000 partially secured bond, or $750,000 secured bond.

Williams’ next court appearance is scheduled for October 10.

