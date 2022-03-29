HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hudson doctor is facing several charges involving sexual contact with children. Columbia County District Attorney Paul Czajka said Ibrahim Rabadi, 63, or Red Hook, was arraigned on a sealed indictment in Columbia County Court on Tuesday.

The Hudson Police Department investigated the incidents, which are alleged to have occurred between 2018 and 2021 at Rabadi’s office at 98 Green Street in Hudson, where he specializes in pediatric and adolescent medicine. He also has a practice at 35 Jefferson Avenue in Catskill. The investigation began after two female victims reported separate incidents to police.

Charges:

Course of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree (felony)

Two counts of forcible touching (misdemeanor)

Sexual abuse in the third degree (misdemeanor)

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

If convicted, Rabadi faces a maximum of 7 years in prison. The District Attorney’s Office requested that the court issue an order of protection barring Rabadi from having contact with the victims and anyone under 18.

If you have information about the case or have similar allegations, you can contact Hudson Police Department detectives at (518) 828-3388. All calls will be kept confidential.