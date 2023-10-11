HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hudson woman was arrested on Thursday, October 5, after attacking an elderly woman with a stick on the 200 block of Warren Street, according to Hudson Police. Michelle Moskaluk, 34, has been arrested nine times by the Hudson Police over the last six months on multiple criminal charges.

On Thursday, a local business on the 200 block of Warren Street called police reporting a woman was outside on the street chasing and attacking people with what appeared to be a broom or stick. Police say on arrival, they found Moskaluk chasing a disabled elderly woman with what appeared to be a large stick.

Police say Moskaluk swung at the elderly woman multiple times and fled the area after seeing police were there. The victim reported to police that Moskaluk pushed her to the ground, attacked her, and stole $100 from her purse before fleeing the scene. The victim declined any medical treatment at the time of the incident.

Moskaluk was found a short time later in 7th Street Park. She was arrested and taken to Hudson Police headquarters for processing.

Charges:

First-degree robbery with a dangerous instrument

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree menacing

Moskaluk was arraigned in the City of Hudson Court. She was remanded to the Columbia County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond, or $20,000 partially secured bond.

The Hudson Police Department said “[We] recognize that Moskaluk is a troubled individual in need of assistance; however, we urge the community to use caution if approached by her. Her attacks are usually unprovoked and unpredictable, and after she has solicited for money or drugs.”