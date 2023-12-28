ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Pine Plains man was arrested Saturday on an active warrant out of Hudson City Court. According to Hudson Police, Ryan Winters, 39, pilfered over $85,000 from a company’s bank account without their knowledge while working as a contractor.

On October 14, a victim reported to the City of Hudson Police Department that a large sum of money had been stolen from his company’s bank account without him knowing. Police say the theft spanned back from November 15, 2022, through October 6, 2023.

Winters is accused of taking over $85,000 from the account. Police say Winters forged several checks from the victim’s account and made several unauthorized credit card purchases. At the time of the crime, Winters was an independent contractor working for the victim’s family business.

Charges:

Second-degree grand larceny

Second-degree forgery (10 counts)

Possession of a forged instrument

On Saturday, Winters was arrested in Greenport and later was transferred to the City of Hudson Police. He was processed and arriagned at Hudson City Court. He’s held at the Columbia County Jail with bail set at $5,000 cash, $10,000 secured bond, or $15,000 secured bond.