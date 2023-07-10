WARREN, Pa. (WIVB) — It has been nearly five days since accused murderer and rapist Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail. Although some evidence has been found, law enforcement leaders admitted on Monday they’re no closer to knowing where he is.

Pennsylvania State Police describe Burham as armed and dangerous days after he escaped from jail in Warren. A “self-taught survivalist”, the search area in the manhunt has expanded significantly and other states are on alert. Authorities believe he is still in Warren.

“How did this happen? I heard that the Sheriff said that he was embarrassed. Well, he should be embarrassed,” Bernie Tolbert, former special agent in charge with the FBI in Buffalo, told News 4.

On Monday, the prison board in Warren held a meeting behind closed doors to figure out how Burham was able to get out. During his mandated recreational time, Burham escaped through the roof after climbing on exercise equipment and propelled down the building with sheets. Guards monitor the yard through security cameras.

“This person has a history of violence, well alleged violence, rape, murder, kidnapping. In that sense, I would say time is of the essence,” Tolbert explained.

“I believe at some point he will make a mistake and when he does, we will use that to our advantage,” Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens, deputy commissioner of operations for the Pennsylvania State Police, said in a news conference Monday.

Burham is the prime suspect in the death of Kala Hodgkin in Jamestown in May. In the weeks following her death, Burham led police on a 13-day manhunt where he allegedly kidnapped an elderly couple in Warren and drove with them to South Carolina. Authorities found him days later after surviving in a densely wooded area.

“A survivalist is someone who is putting themselves in a position to be able to exist in an environment that they are not most necessarily comfortable in,” Russ Crispell, adjunct professor in the department of environment and sustainability at the University at Buffalo, said.

Crispell says the vast water resources in Northern Pennsylvania could be a key in this investigation.

“The easiest access to water is right in Warren, Pa. which has the Conewengo, which is a creek that flows north to south and goes 72 miles into New York State. Adjacent, east of Warren, Pa is the Allegheny River,” Crispell said.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt says the Hodgkin family is still reeling from Kala’s death and his office is seeking justice for them.

“We’ve arranged for their relocation so that they’re not in the same place they were before, just in case. As you can imagine, this has upended everybody’s lives,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt says charges are pending in the death of Hodgkin and he is waiting for forensic evidence from lab testing. The Chautauqua County and Erie County Sheriff’s offices confirmed they sent canine units and drone units to assist in the search on Friday. New York State Police are also assisting in the investigation.

Officials are offering a reward of more than $9,000 for information leading to Burham’s arrest, including a $7,500 reward from the US Marshals Service and $2,000 from Warren County Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information into Burham’s whereabouts are encouraged to reach out to Pennsylvania State Police. The tip line is 814-728-3600 or you can report information directly to a 911 dispatcher. Police stress that Burham is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.