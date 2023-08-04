ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An employee at the Albany Medical Center Hospital is facing charges after allegedly stealing a ring from a sleeping patient in the emergency room. Caitlin Mullaney, 36, of Slingerlands, was arraigned on Friday for one count of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.

According to the police, Mullaney was working as a patient care technician in the emergency room. On July 17, Mullaney allegedly removed a ring from a 75-year-old patient who was sleeping on her stretcher awaiting a medical procedure.

The ring has not been recovered at this time and is described as gold in color with a red stone. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.