ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Slingerlands woman pleaded not guilty to a July theft case, which alleged she stole a ring from a sleeping patient while employed by Albany Medical Center. Caitlin Mullaney, 36, pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny Monday morning.

According to police, Mullaney was working as a patient care technician in the emergency room. On July 17, Mullaney allegedly removed a ring from a 75-year-old patient who was sleeping on her stretcher awaiting a medical procedure.

Mullaney was released on her own recognizance. She is set to appear in court on September 22.