HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hoosick Falls police are attempting to identify an individual involved in a burglary and larceny from Hoosick Falls Jewelry on John Street. Police report the theft occurred on Monday, April, 3 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Police explain the individual used what seemed to be a hammer to break a plate glass window in the front of the store. The person then reached in and took a piece of jewelry. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact the Hoosick Falls Police at 5186867651.