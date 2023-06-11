HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hoosick Falls Police Department announced that they are investigating a series of larcenies from motor vehicles. The thefts occurred between 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on June 10.

Police say the thieves reportedly broke into numerous vehicles and took a wide variety of items. The suspects were seen on Mechanic Street, River Road, Elm Street and Wall Street.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to email HFPD at Jhudson@hoosickfallspolice.org or call (518)686-7900.