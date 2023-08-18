ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former Hoosick Falls resident was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday for possessing and receiving over 6,100 images of child pornography. William Hines, 45, previously pleaded guilty.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Hines admitted that from December 2016 through January 2017, he downloaded child pornography from a website, which depicted the rape of a toddler, adults performing oral sex and using sexual devices upon pre-pubescent children, and images and videos depicting an underaged former girlfriend.

Hines faces a 15-year term of post-release supervision and is ordered to forfeit his phone, laptop, and external hard drives that he used to store the images. Hines will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.