GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 43-year-old Rensselaer woman accused of stealing $28,500 from a victim with dementia pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny in the third degree. Lakeisha Stewart faces a sentencing of at least five years of probation and up to six months in the Albany County Correctional Facility.

The indictment alleges that Stewart was working as a home health aide when she cashed checks from the victim’s account. Due to the victim’s diagnosis, she was unable to consent to the payments.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 2, 2024. Stewart is also expected to be sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.