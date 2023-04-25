CHESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police have arrested Erica Hitchcock-Smith, 40, of Chester after they say she stole from someone she should have been caring for. She is now facing two charges.

Police said they received a complaint about missing money on February 20. After an investigation police determined that Hitchcock-Smith had stolen money from a Warren County resident on multiple occasions, totaling more than $2,800. This allegedly happened when Hitchcock-Smith was a home health aide.

Charges:

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (felony)

Petit Larceny (misdemeanor)

Hitchcock-Smith was arrested and processed at the State Police barracks in Chestertown. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Chestertown Town Court on May 9, and was released.