ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A home builder from Altamont was arrested on Tuesday and is accused of grand larceny, schemes to defraud, and more, according to New York State Police. Aaron Godlewski, 31, faces multiple charges.

On Monday, May 1, troopers received a complaint from a contractor claiming they were issued a bad check by an Albany County builder. Troopers say an investigation found Godlewski was working as a home builder and General Contractor under the company name Godlewski Builders LLC.

Troopers say further investigation found more victims were involved. According to New York State Police, Godlewski was reportedly hired by multiple individuals and paid for contracted work.

He allegedly hired several subcontractors who finished parts of the project but then didn’t reimburse them. According to police, in one instance, he issued a payment from an account known to have insufficient funds.

Authorities say these crimes occurred in New Scotland, Altamont, and Bethlehem from 2021 through 2023 and resulted in the theft of services and over $1,000.

Charges:

Fourth-degree grand larceny

First-degree scheme to defraud (three counts)

issuing a bad check

Second-degree scheme to defraud

Theft of services (two counts)

Petit larceny

Godlewski surrendered himself to New Scotland State Police, where he was arrested and processed. He was issued appearance tickets returnable to multiple courts on later dates.