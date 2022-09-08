HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman accused of committing identity theft. The charges include making multiple purchases using someone else’s debit card.

Sherrilyn A. Ostrander, of Hudson Falls, was arrested following an investigation into an identity theft report by an elderly woman living in Moreau. The woman was living under the care of Ostrander, who was serving as a home health aide. Police say that Ostrander used the woman’s debit card to make numerous charges, adding up to a substantial cost left with the victim.

Ostrander is charged with Identity Theft in the First Degree, a Class D felony. She was arraigned at Town of Milton Court, by the Hon. Judge Timothy Brown. She was released on her own recognizance, and expected to visit Town of Moreau Court at a later date.