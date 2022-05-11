COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Columbia County man has been sentenced after an armed robbery and police chase. Tyler Meltz, of Hillsdale, was sentenced to 8.5 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.

The 28-year-old previously pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Robbery in the First Degree and one count of Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree.

According to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, in June 2021, Meltz threatened a security guard with a knife at the Macy’s in Colonie Center and stole hundreds of dollars worth of store merchandise. While he was out on bail, Meltz stole a car in January 2022, and on the same day, committed an armed robbery at the Macy’s in Colonie Center.

As he fled the mall, Meltz led police on a chase in the stolen car. He crashed the vehicle through a barrier at Albany International Airport and abandoned the car on Old Niskayuna Road. He was later arrested.

In addition to this prison sentence, Meltz must pay $5,000 in restitution to the owner of the stolen vehicle.