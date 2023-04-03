One driver is in critical condition and has been transported to the Albany Medical Center to undergo surgery.

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Highland woman is in critical condition following a two-car crash on Route 9W that occurred Friday morning. Responding officers located a 2018 GMC Sierra and a 2008 Ford Taurus, both heavily damaged.

According to police, Suzanne E. Mann, 48, was found trapped and unconscious inside the Ford Taurus. Firefighters from the Glasco Fire Department managed to extricate Mann. She received treatment from the DIAZ Ambulance before being flown to the Albany Medical Center, where she is undergoing surgery.

The GMC Sierra was found abandoned. Police located the driver, Alfredo M. Martinez, 45, hiding at his residence in the Town of Saugerties. Martinez had sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention. Following an investigation, police arrested Martinez. A court warrant was issued to obtain a blood sample after Martinez refused to submit a chemical test.

Police charged Martinez with Driving While Intoxicated – Refusing to Submit a Chemical Test, and Leaving the Scene of a Serious Personal Injury Automobile Crash. Martinez was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and is scheduled to reappear on April 5.

Route 9W was closed for 5 and a half hours. A Crash Reconstruction Investigation was conducted.