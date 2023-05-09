HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 14-year-old was arrested in connection to three different burglaries, one at Jack & Jill Ice Cream, one at McPhee’s Smoke Shop, and another at McPhee’s Smoke Shop & More, according to Hudson Falls Police. The unnamed juvenile faces several charges.

On Thursday, police responded to McPhee’s Smoke Shop, located at 56 3/4 Main Street for a reported overnight burglary. Police say an investigation revealed the suspect smashed through a window, entered the building, and stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise.

On Friday, police responded to Jack & Jill Ice Cream at 273 Main Street for another reported overnight burglary. Police say an investigation revealed the suspect forced a window open, broke it, and entered the building. Once they were inside, police said the suspect committed petit larceny.

Later on Friday, around 11:05 p.m., police responded to McPhee’s Smoke Shop & More at 345 Main Street for a reported burglary in progress. Police say they got a description of the suspect who was found walking on Lafayette Street not far from the business.

Police say the suspect was found with evidence from the burglary and was taken into custody. Police say an investigation revealed the suspect stole over $2,000 worth of merchandise from the store. A further investigation shows the same suspect was responsible for the two prior burglaries, according to police, and additional charges were filed accordingly.

Charges:

Third-degree burglary (three counts)

Second-degree criminal mischief

Third-degree grand larceny (two counts)

Fourth-degree criminal mischief (two counts)

Petit larceny

The suspect was released to a parent and was issued a juvenile appearance ticket directing him to appear at the Washington County Probation Department at a later date.