HERKIMER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Herkimer police arrested Jack Styles, 36 of Ilion on February 20. Styles allegedly had meth and packaging materials in his backpack and car.

On Wednesday, February 15 Officers stopped a car at 416 North Main Street. Officers noticed a female passenger left the car and quickly entered 416 North Main Street. Officers approached the car identifying the driver as Styles. As they were speaking with him, they learned he did not have a license. Police report during a consent search of his backpack that they found a crystal-like substance, several hypodermic needles, nearly $500 in cash, and various items associated with the packaging of meth. Styles was then taken to the police station for processing. Police issued Styles traffic tickets for the violations and released him pending test results of the suspected meth.

A search warrant was later obtained for Styles car where police found additional meth and packaging materials. Police explain the results of the drug test indicated that Styles had nearly 20 grams of meth. An arrest warrant was then obtained for Styles.

Charges

Third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Styles was arraigned and released on his own recognizance to appear in Village Court at a later date. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.