ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Ilion man was sentenced to three years in prison for possessing a drug, sometimes marketed as “bath salts” with intent to sell in, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). Jordan Burks, 32, will also serve three years of post-release supervision.

The DOJ says on January 12, 2022, federal agents executed a search warrant at Burk’s home and found roughly 454 grams of alpha-Pyrrolidinohexiophenone, three digital scales, and $19,393 in cash. Leading up to the execution of the search warrant, agents seized five packages of alpha-Pyrrolidinohexiophenone, one of which had more than a quarter kilogram of the drug allegedly bound for Burks home.

The DOJ says Burks admitted he intended to distribute the “bath salts.”