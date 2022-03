JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man pictured below as a possible suspect for several larcenies that allegedly occurred between February 12 and February 14 at a Dollar General in Caroga. Deputies are seeking to interview the individual to find out more.







Photos courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office can be contacted with any information at (518) 736-2100. You can also reach them by messaging their Facebook page.